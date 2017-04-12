Finance minister, premier square off in playoff hockey Battle of Alberta

CALGARY — The Battle of Alberta — 2017 NHL playoff edition — is in full swing at the Alberta legislature.

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs has started with the Calgary Flames taking on the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers playing the San Jose Sharks.

In the legislature on Wednesday, Finance Minister Joe Ceci wore his red and orange in support of the Flames and set his terms for a friendly wager with Premier Rachel Notley.

He lifted a Flames flag high at the McDougall Centre in Calgary while Notley flew the Oilers flag at the legislature building.

Ceci says the bet will see whoever has their flag come down first having to provide the other person with some made-in-Alberta craft beer.

The loser will also have to make a statement wearing the opposing team’s jersey.

After all the action, the flags will be signed by each team and auctioned off for charity.

Ceci says he'd actually like to see both Edmonton and Calgary win their respective series.