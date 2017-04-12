Genoa defender Izzo given 18-month ban in match-fixing case

ROME — Genoa defender Armando Izzo has been handed an 18-month ban from soccer in a match-fixing scandal.

The 25-year-old Izzo was given the suspension and a fine of 50,000 euros ($53,000) for failing to report match-fixing during his time at lower-league club Avellino.

The Italian federation's prosecutor had asked for a ban of six years for Izzo but the charge of match-fixing was downgraded.

Izzo, who is likely to appeal, was called up the Italian national team for the first time in November for the World Cup qualifying match against Liechtenstein and friendly against Germany.

Two Serie B matches are under investigation: Modena's 1-0 win over Avellino on May 17, 2014, and Avellino's 3-0 victory over Reggina the following weekend.

Avellino has been docked three points and also fined 50,000 euros ($53,000).

Cagliari defender Fabio Pisacane, who also played for Avellino, has been cleared along with the club's president and other former players.