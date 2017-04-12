Gushue, Homan keep winning at Players' Championship after world title victories

TORONTO — Brad Gushue and Rachel Homan kept rolling after their world championship victories with wins in the opening draw of the Players' Championship.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., beat Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 7-2 and Ottawa's Homan defeated China's Bingyu Wang 6-3 on Tuesday night to start the Grand Slam of Curling event.

Both Gushue and Homan posted perfect 13-0 records en route to their respective world titles.

Gushue's win over Bottcher came two days after earning his gold medal Sunday night in Edmonton. Homan won her championship in China on March 26.

Homan, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle were on the ice last weekend as well competing in the Canadian mixed double championship. Courtney teamed with Reid Carruthers to capture the title defeating Homan and John Morris in the final.

Elsewhere, Edmonton's Val Sweeting slipped past Scotland's Eve Muirhead 6-5.