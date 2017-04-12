Gutierrez goes on DL, Dodgers recall Thompson from Triple-A

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers have placed outfielder Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain sustained when he was caught stealing against the Cubs.

Gutierrez hit .231 with two RBIs and two doubles in six games before getting injured Monday.

The Dodgers recalled outfielder Trayce Thompson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday for the second game of the series in Chicago.

Thompson was hitless in 10 at-bats with a run scored, an RBI and two walks in four games with Oklahoma City to start the season.