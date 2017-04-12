Hield, Lawson lead Kings past Suns, 129-104

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield scored a career-high 30 points and Ty Lawson had his first career triple-double, getting 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 129-104 on Tuesday night.

The Kings never trailed, scoring the game's first nine points, leading by 19 at halftime and keeping a double-digit lead the entire second half.

Ben McLemore, Willie Cauley-Stein and Georgios Papagiannis all had 13 points for the Kings. Skal Labissiere and Anthony Tolliver had 12 points apiece. The Kings snapped a two-game losing streak, beating the Suns for the third time in four games this season.

Tyler Ulis had 27 points and Marquese Chriss scored 22 for Phoenix. T.J. Warren had 14 points and Alan Williams also had 14 points and 11 rebounds.