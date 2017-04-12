Leafs defenceman Zaitsev out for opening game of playoff series against Capitals

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs won't have their biggest minute-eater for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against Washington.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said defenceman Nikita Zaitsev would not play Thursday night in Washington because of an upper body injury.

The 25-year-old will be replaced in the lineup by Martin Marincin.

Zaitsev was injured late in the first period of Sunday's regular-season finale against Columbus when he was hammered into the end-boards by Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno. The Russian rookie came up wobbly from the hit, returned for one shift and then left with an upper body injury.

Babcock declined to reveal if Zaitsev suffered a concussion and said he hoped the defenceman would return for Game 2 on Saturday.

His absence leaves a huge hole on Toronto's blue line. Zaitsev, who averaged just over 22 minutes a game in the regular season, spent his entire first NHL season on the team's top pair, most recently with Jake Gardiner.

He kills penalties, play on the power play and has been employed against top lines.

Babcock said veteran Roman Polak is able to play after suffering an undisclosed injury in Sunday's game.

The Leafs shuffled around their defence pairings in Zaitsev's absence, with Gardner joining Polak on the first unit, followed by Morgan Rielly and Matt Hunwick and Marincin and Connor Carrick.