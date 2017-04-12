Mavericks end season with 100-93 win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nicolas Brussino and Devin Harris each scored 15 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 100-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks won despite leaving starters Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews at home. Reserve guard J.J. Barea, averaging 10.9 points, also remained in Dallas as coach Rick Carlisle opted to use his younger players in the regular-season finale.

Memphis, the seventh seed in the Western Conference, was led by Mike Conley and Zach Randolph, who scored 15 points each. Marc Gasol added 13 points.

The Grizzlies led by 12 midway through the third quarter following a three-point play by Wade Baldwin, but the Mavericks rallied.

Trailing 74-70 entering the final period, the Mavericks opened with a 17-8 run to take an 87-82 lead with 5:28 to go. A.J. Hammons and Jarrod Uthoff each had six points during the run. The Grizzlies never led again.

Dallas made its run after the Grizzlies had benched their starters. Conley played the first two quarters (17 minutes) and Gasol played the first three (24 minutes).

Behind 15 points from Conley and 47.6 per cent shooting, the Grizzlies led 55-46 at the half. Memphis built a 10-point lead in the second quarter, but a Mavericks' lineup missing players averaging more than 70 points trimmed the margin to two points shortly before the half.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Forward Dirk Nowitzki, completing his 19th season, did not make the trip. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in an injury-filled 54-game season. ... Dallas failed to finish at .500 or better for the first time since 1999.

Grizzlies: Memphis started its regular lineup of Mike Conley, Tony Allen, Marc Gasol, Vince Carter and JaMychal Green. Allen left the game with 6:10 to go in the first quarter, hobbling off with a lower right leg injury. Allen did not return. ... Carter played in his 1,347th game and passed Kobe Bryant for 13th in regular-season games played.

GETTING SOME HELP

Randolph got credit for a basket he didn't make in the first quarter. Mavericks centre Salah Mejri accidently tipped in a Grizzlies' missed attempt. Randolph moved into 75th place on the NBA's scoring list with his first basket, a field goal that allowed him to pass Magic Johnson (17,707).

STAYING HOME

In addition to Nowitzki, J.J. Barea, Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews did not make the trip. In resting the foursome, the Mavericks left nearly 58 points in Dallas. Barnes finished the season as the team's leading scorer (19.2 points per game). Matthews, also a starter, averaged 13.5 points.

UP NEXT:

Dallas: Season over.