Metta scores 18 in possible farewell, Lakers top Pels 108-96

New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Metta World Peace scored a team-leading 18 points during what might have been his final home game for the Lakers, and Los Angeles extended its late-season winning streak to five games with a 108-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

World Peace made his 840th career NBA start and hit four 3-pointers while scoring all of his points in the second half, thrilling his younger teammates and setting off chants of his name from the Staples Center crowd.

Although he hasn't announced his retirement, the 37-year-old veteran of 17 NBA seasons got several standing ovations down the stretch.

Cheick Diallo scored 19 points for the Pelicans, who lost their fifth straight while playing without big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

