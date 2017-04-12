Sports

Nancy Kerrigan discusses pain of 6 miscarriages in 8 years

In this April 10, 2017 photo released by ABC, former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan appears with her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev as photos of Kerrigan with her children appear on a screen during the competition series,

In this April 10, 2017 photo released by ABC, former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan appears with her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev as photos of Kerrigan with her children appear on a screen during the competition series, "Dancing with the Stars." Kerrigan opened up about her personal struggles after having six miscarriages in an eight-year span. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Nancy Kerrigan is opening up about her personal struggles after having six miscarriages in an eight-year span.

The Olympic figure skating star emotionally revealed the miscarriages to her dance partner during Tuesday's episode of "Dancing with the Stars." In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Wednesday, Kerrigan called the miscarriages "devastating" and said they were hard on her marriage to husband Jerry Solomon.

She says the miscarriages happened after the birth of her first child, Matthew, in 1996. She says one of the most painful moments came after one miscarriage, when she had to tell an excited Matthew that he wasn't going to be a big brother.

Kerrigan says she turned to in vitro fertilization for the births of her son, Brian, and daughter, Nicole.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular