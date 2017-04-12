Sports

Nationals place INF Stephen Drew on DL with hamstring strain

Washington Nationals Stephen Drew (10) follows the ball as he hits a two-run single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Washington, Monday, April 10, 2017. The Nationals won 14-6. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have placed infielder Stephen Drew on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

Drew is batting .222 after playing in each of Washington's first eight games. He has four RBIs, all of which he collected in Monday's 14-6 win over St. Louis.

To fill the roster spot, the Nationals selected the contract of infielder Grant Green from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Green has played previously with Oakland, the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco.

Green was a non-roster invitee to Washington's spring training camp. He has a .251 career batting average with four homers and 38 RBIs over 127 games.

