No. 7 seed American Donald Young beaten in round of 32

HOUSTON — Seeded players Fernando Verdasco and Thomaz Bellucci won Wednesday at the Houston men's tennis tournament, while American Donald Young was beaten.

Fifth seed Verdasco of Spain won two tiebreakers in defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4). No. 8 Bellucci, of Brazil, downed American Frances Tiafoe, 7-5, 1-6, 6-2.

Young, seeded seventh, lost to Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 32.

