Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games
NBA
Atlanta 103, Charlotte 76
Oklahoma City 100, Minnesota 98
Denver 109, Dallas 91
L.A. Lakers 108, New Orleans 96
Sacramento 129, Phoenix 104
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 2 Minnesota 1
Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox 1 (10 innings)
Boston 8 Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 6 Texas 5 (10 innings)
Houston 7 Seattle 5
National League
Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 14 Philadelphia 4
Washington 8 St. Louis 3
Miami 8 Atlanta 4
Colorado 3 San Diego 2
Arizona 4 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Milwaukee 4 Toronto 3
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
San Jose at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
NBA
Atlanta at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 0-1) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Boston (Wright 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-0), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 0-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
National League
San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 0-1) at Miami (Koehler 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Miller 1-0) at San Francisco (Cain 0-0), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
---
