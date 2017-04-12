Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NBA

Atlanta 103, Charlotte 76

Oklahoma City 100, Minnesota 98

Denver 109, Dallas 91

L.A. Lakers 108, New Orleans 96

Sacramento 129, Phoenix 104

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 2 Minnesota 1

Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox 1 (10 innings)

Boston 8 Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 6 Texas 5 (10 innings)

Houston 7 Seattle 5

National League

Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 14 Philadelphia 4

Washington 8 St. Louis 3

Miami 8 Atlanta 4

Colorado 3 San Diego 2

Arizona 4 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Milwaukee 4 Toronto 3

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

San Jose at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

---

NBA

Atlanta at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 0-1) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Boston (Wright 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Fiers 0-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 0-1) at Miami (Koehler 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Miller 1-0) at San Francisco (Cain 0-0), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular