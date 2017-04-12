Sixers' Henderson, Pacers' George fined $25K after scuffle

NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing an elbow at Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in Monday night's game. And George has been fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating afterward.

The NBA announced the fines Wednesday.

Both players were ejected following a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Indiana's 120-111 win over the Sixers.

The game got nasty with 2:59 remaining when George and Henderson crashed to the floor together and exchanged a few shoves. Henderson had thrown an elbow at George on the previous trip downcourt.

Both were hit with double technical fouls.