St. Catharines to host 2018 FIBA Americas under-18 boys basketball tournament

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — St. Catharines will host the FIBA under-18 Americas boys basketball championship 2018.

The seven-day tournament will be played June 11-17 at the Meridian Centre in the city's downtown.

The top eight teams from the FIBA Americas zone will be playing for a top-three finish and a berth in the U19 World Cup.

Canada Basketball president and CEO Michele O'Keefe says the event will play an important role in bringing along young players.