Thunder: Robertson to attend Thunder regular-season finale
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oscar Robertson plans to attend Wednesday night's regular-season finale between the Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, where he will get to see Thunder guard Russell Westbrook play in person.
Westbrook broke Robertson's single-season record for triple-doubles on Sunday.
Robertson set the record of 41 triple-doubles for the Cincinnati Royals during the 1961-62 season. Westbrook broke it with a 50-point, 16-rebound, 10 assist performance in Denver on Sunday, and his buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs. Westbrook also is the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season.
