Tuesday's Games
NBA
Atlanta 103, Charlotte 76
Oklahoma City 100, Minnesota 98
Denver 109, Dallas 91
L.A. Lakers 108, New Orleans 96
Sacramento 129, Phoenix 104
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 2 Minnesota 1
Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox 1 (10 innings)
Boston 8 Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 6 Texas 5 (10 innings)
Houston 7 Seattle 5
National League
Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 14 Philadelphia 4
Washington 8 St. Louis 3
Miami 8 Atlanta 4
Colorado 3 San Diego 2
Arizona 4 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Milwaukee 4 Toronto 3
---
