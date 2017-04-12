Weight loses interim status, becomes coach of Islanders

NEW YORK — Doug Weight is returning as coach of the New York Islanders next season.

Weight led the Islanders within one point of a playoff spot after taking over a last-place team on an interim basis in January. The team announced Wednesday he was named to the position on a permanent basis.

New York went 24-12-4 under Weight after he replaced the fired Jack Capuano on Jan. 17 when the Islanders were last in the Eastern Conference at 17-17-8. They responded to Weight, moving into the second wild-card spot in the closing weeks before a three-game losing streak knocked them out of the position.

The Islanders won six straight to close the season, finishing one point behind Toronto for the East's last wild card.