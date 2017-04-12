WHL Roundup: Gawdin has winner in triple overtime as Broncos down Pats
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Glenn Gawdin scored at the 9:54 mark of triple overtime as the surprising Swift Current Broncos beat the Regina Pats 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League playoff action.
Swift Current leads the best-of-seven series 3-1, even though Regina had the best regular-season record in the WHL.
Ryley Lindgren had a pair of goals in regulation time for the Broncos, while Artyom Minulin and Tyler Steenbergen also scored. Jordan Papirny made 65 saves over 109:54 of ice time to earn the win.
Dawson Leedahl supplied all four goals for the Pats, while Tyler Brown stopped 64 shots in net.
Game 5 is in Regina on Friday.
Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play.
THUNDERBIRDS 5 SILVERTIPS 4 (OT)
KENT, Wash. — Mathew Barzal scored his second goal of the night 1:30 into overtime to lift Seattle over Everett.
Keegan Kolesar, Nolan Volcan and Alexander True all scored as the Thunderbirds built an early 3-0 lead. Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 3-0.
Eetu Tuulola had a pair of goals as the Silvertips scored four times in the second period to take 4-3 lead into the third. Aaron Irving and Dominic Zwerger also scored.
The Thunderbirds host Game 4 on Friday.
HURRICANES 5 TIGERS 2
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Giorgio Estephan struck twice to lead the Hurricanes past Medicine Hat.
Tyler Wong had the power-play winner as Lethbridge took a 2-1 series lead. Jordy Bellerive and Brennan Menell also scored as the Hurricanes reeled off five unanswered goals.
James Hamblin and Mark Rassell scored for the Tigers.
Game 4 is in Lethbridge on Wednesday.
WINTERHAWKS 4 ROCKETS 2
PORTLAND, Ore. — Joachim Blichfeld, Caleb Jones and Skyler McKenzie all scored in the second period to lift the Winterhawks over Kelowna.
The Rockets still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.
Evan Weinger also scored for Portland, which hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.
Calvin Thurkauf had a pair of power-play goals for Kelowna.
