Zach Lee, bullpen hold Rockies to 3 hits in 6-0 win

DENVER — Zach Lee and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, Ryan Schimpf homered as part of a four-run first inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Wednesday.

Lee (1-0) earned his first major league win in his second career start. The righty was filling in for Luis Perdomo, who went on the disabled list before the game with shoulder inflammation.

Lee went 5 1-3 solid innings, allowing two hits, before turning things over to the bullpen to complete the first shutout of the Rockies at Coors Field since July 2015.

It was a rough first inning for Denver native Kyle Freeland (1-1), who allowed an RBI double to Wil Myers, a run-scoring single to Yangervis Solarte and a two-run homer to Schimpf.

The rookie Freeland lasted 4 2-3 innings and allowed six runs in his second start at the ballpark he used to visit as a kid.

Leading 4-0 in the fifth, the Padres added insurance runs when Hunter Renfroe had an RBI single and Schimpf added a sacrifice fly.

That was more than enough for the 25-year-old Lee, who was recalled Sunday from Triple-A El Paso after Trevor Cahill went on the DL with a strained back. Lee got the call to start when Perdomo's shoulder tightened up during a recent bullpen session.

It was Lee's first start since July 25, 2015, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Charlie Blackmon had both hits off Lee — a single to start the game and a double in the fifth.

Padres catcher Austin Hedges had an infield hit in the fourth to break an 0-for-24 streak to start the season. His average is now .037.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Carter Capps (Tommy John surgery) pitched a scoreless inning for Class A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday in a rehab assignment. ... Manager Andy Green said that if Perdomo "doesn't experience any real bad symptoms then we'll accelerate his path pretty quickly." ... The team recalled RHP Jake Esch from Double-A San Antonio. He walked two in the ninth.

Rockies: Manager Bud Black said C Tom Murphy (broken right forearm) is "getting better. Healing. Nothing definitive. We'll know more later in the week."

HARD-LUCK STORY

Trevor Story went 0 for 3 with a walk as his average dipped to .129. He's yet to hit a homer this season. Story had a big April last season, when he was the NL rookie of the month after hitting 10 homers.

"I feel really close," Story said. "I'm seeing a lot of pitches, but just missing my pitches, pitches I usually don't miss."

UP NEXT

Padres: Off Thursday before starting a four-game series in Atlanta. RHP Jhoulys Chacin will start Friday.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (0-0, 5.79 ERA) will make his first start with short hair on Friday as the Rockies open a four-game series at San Francisco. He had eight inches taken off his flowing locks for charity. "I don't think it will be that big of a deal," he said.

___