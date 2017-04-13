Anderson's arm, Almora's glove lead Cubs over Dodgers 4-0

CHICAGO — Brett Anderson beat his former team with five solid innings, centre fielder Albert Almora Jr. made two outstanding catches against the ivy and the Chicago Cubs blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday.

Anderson (2-0) won in his Wrigley Field debut for the Cubs. The lefty lowered his ERA to 0.84 through two starts with his new club.

Anderson, the only member of the Cubs without a World Series ring after Wednesday's celebration, allowed three hits but walked four. He stranded seven runners, helped by Almora's defence .

Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell hit long solo home runs, their first of the season. Both came off Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-2).

Rizzo's drive to right field in the first inning opened the scoring and sent a fan's beer all over the bleachers. Russell's homer to left in the fourth landed on Waveland Avenue.

Carl Edwards Jr. threw two scoreless innings in relief, and Koji Uehara and Wade Davis threw one apiece for the Cubs.

Anderson's last scoreless outing of at least five innings came on May 3, 2015 when as a member of the Dodgers he blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks in six innings of a no-decision.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner returned to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday's start with a quadriceps injury. . RHP Pedro Baez was headed back to Los Angeles on Thursday after throwing one scoreless inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. "What day he is activated, we're not sure. But he is on his way," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Baez, who injured his hand during spring training and missed the entire Cactus League.

Cubs: RHP Hector Rondon was not available Thursday after he underwent a precautionary MRI on his left knee after being pulled from Wednesday's game after a collision at home plate.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-1, 3.46 ERA) will take on RHP Zack Greinke (1-0, 2.31) in a battle of former Cy Young winners and teammates as the Dodgers open a four-game series Friday at home against Arizona.