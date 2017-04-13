Arena thinks US could win 2026 World Cup
NEW YORK — U.S. coach Bruce Arena thinks the Americans could win the World Cup in 2026.
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced this week it intends to bid jointly to host the 2026 tournament with Mexico and Canada. Sixty matches would be in the U.S., with 10 each in the other countries.
Speaking Thursday during a conference call, Arena says "I think in 2026 we're going to be fully emerged into the game and a big player. So I think 2026 will be the time where we're going to start talking about winning a World Cup."
Arena coached the U.S. to the 2002 quarterfinals, its best finish since reaching the semifinals of the first World Cup in 1930.
