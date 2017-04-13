Braun, Thames homer, Brews stop Reds' 4-game win string 5-1

CINCINNATI — Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered, Jimmy Nelson turned in his second straight strong start and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped Cincinnati's four-game winning streak, knocking off the Reds 5-1 Thursday night.

At 5-5, the Brewers reached .500 for the first time since they were last April 15.

Nelson (1-0) gave up one run and five hits in seven innings, striking out five without a walk. Last week against the Cubs, he threw six solid innings.

Nelson also helped himself at the plate. After Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia singled to start the third, Nelson put down a sacrifice bunt that set up Jonathan Villar's run-scoring groundout and Thames' RBI single.

Bronson Arroyo (0-2), making his first start in Cincinnati since Sept. 28, 2013, allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings. Last weekend at St. Louis, the 40-year-old Arroyo was roughed up in his first appearance after missing 2 1/2 seasons with injuries.

Billy Hamilton hit a leadoff single in the Reds first, stole second and later scored on Joey Votto's sacrifice fly. Cincinnati had scored at least six runs in each game during its winning streak.

Braun's 36 homers against the Reds are more than any other player has hit against them since his rookie season in 2007.

Braun snapped a tie with Albert Pujols for second among visitors who've homered at Great American Ball Park. Braun's 21 homers at the 15-year-old facility second only to Lance Berkman.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Braun and CF Keon Broxton narrowly avoided colliding while Braun was catching Votto's fly ball in left- centre field in the sixth.

Reds: C Devin Mesoraco, on a rehab assignment after undergoing hip and shoulder surgery last year, was scheduled to catch on Thursday for Double-A Pensacola, one day after logging nine innings behind the plate.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Tommy Milone makes his third appearance and second start of the season and first career start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati on Friday. He last faced the Reds on June 25, 2013, at Oakland.