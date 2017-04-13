Sports

Comtois scores winner, Canada opens U18 men's hockey worlds with 4-1 win over Latvia

POPRAD, Slovakia — Maxime Comtois scored the game-winning goal on a power play as Canada downed Latvia 4-1 on the first day of action at the world men's under-18 hockey championship.

Stelio Mattheos also had a power-play goal for Canada, while MacKenzie Entwistle had a goal and an assist and Isaac Ratcliffe also scored.

Rihards Paskausks scored for Latvia.

The teams were tied 1-1 after a tight first period, but Canada opened the game up with a pair of goals in the second.

Ian Scott earned the win in goal for Canada, while Niklavs Rauza picked up the loss.

Canada next plays host Slovakia on Saturday.

