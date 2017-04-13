Detroit Lions unveil new-look uniforms
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions will have a new look next season.
They unveiled new, Nike Vapor Untouchable uniforms Thursday night for season-ticket holders at Ford Field.
Detroit will have home , away , "
The Lions' main
The uniforms weigh just 20.4 ounces and repel water and have improved ventilation.
Lions President Rod Wood says the team has modernized its appearance and is giving players the latest and best uniform technology.
