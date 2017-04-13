Grizzlies' Allen out indefinitely with strained calf muscle
A
A
Share via Email
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen is out indefinitely with a strained calf muscle in his right leg as his team gets ready for its Western Conference playoff series with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Allen "will be continually re-evaluated while beginning rehab immediately."
Allen was injured Wednesday as the Grizzlies closed the regular season with a 100-93 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
The 35-year-old Allen averaged 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 71 games this season.
Memphis opens its first-round playoff series Saturday at San Antonio. The Spurs are seeded second and the Grizzlies are seeded seventh in the Western Conference.
___
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Babies as young as six months old show racist behaviour, study shows
-
Chronicle Herald purchase proof that financial strain claim was a 'fabrication': Union
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization