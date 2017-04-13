Indians' Kipnis bruises hand after being hit by pitch

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right shoulder, bruised his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in a minor league game Wednesday.

Indians manager Terry Francona said X-rays were negative and it's hoped Kipnis can continue his rehab assignment Saturday. Kipnis threw at Progressive Field on Thursday, but didn't go through fielding drills because his hand was still swollen.

"It's going to be just a matter of a few days," Francona said.

Kipnis has yet to play in a major league game this season. His shoulder was sore when he reported to spring training and limited him to two exhibition games at designated hitter. He was placed on the disabled list on April 2.

The two-time All-Star played a key role in helping Cleveland reach the World Series last season, batting .275 with 23 home runs and 82 RBIs. The Indians have missed his production this season, scoring 31 runs in eight games.