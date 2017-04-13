Jason McCourty bids farewell to Titans in Twitter post

NASHVILLE — Cornerback Jason McCourty says that he is leaving the Tennessee Titans after spending his entire eight-year NFL career with the organization.

McCourty shared the news Thursday afternoon on a Twitter post. The Titans had no immediate comment.

McCourty was due $7 million this season in the final year of his contract, and the Titans need to improve their secondary after ranking 30th in the NFL in pass defence last season.

Injuries limited McCourty to four games in 2015, though he played 14 games last season.

McCourty tweeted that he couldn't have imagined that it would be eight years before he said goodbye to an organization that drafted him at No. 203 in 2009. He thanked the Titans and says he can't wait to see where he will play next.

