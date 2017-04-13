Jets centre Wesley Johnson signs RFA tender
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets
The team announced the move Thursday.
The tender for Johnson is worth $2.746 million. Johnson is the likely replacement for Nick Mangold, who was released in February.
The 26-year-old Johnson started eight of the final nine games last season while filling in for the injured Mangold. Johnson, a fifth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh out of Vanderbilt in 2014, was claimed off waivers by New York during his rookie season.
"He learned a lot from Nick," coach Todd Bowles said at the NFL owners meetings during the
