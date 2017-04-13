John Gibbons tweaks batting lineup, inserts Carrera in leadoff position
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The slumping Toronto Blue Jays tweaked their batting lineup Thursday, inserting Ezequiel Carrera into the leadoff spot against the Baltimore Orioles.
Manager John Gibbons says Carrera has sparked the Jays in the past.
Toronto has lost five straight and seven of eight this season.
Carrera took the place of Steve Pearce in left field. Second baseman Devon Travis, who had been batting leadoff, dropped to the No. 9 spot.
Josh Donaldson, who has been battling a sore calf, remained at designated hitter with Kendrys Morales at first base.
Darwin Barney got the start at third in place of Donaldson.
Baltimore (5-2) beat Toronto in a two-game series to open the season.
The Jays went into Thursday's game hitting .190 — worst in the majors. Toronto was also last in runs scored (23), tied for last in home runs (4) and tied for second-last in RBI (22).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Chronicle Herald purchase proof that financial strain claim was a 'fabrication': Union
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization
-
Bad Boy Furniture ‘proud’ to help nab bad guys in Gehl murder