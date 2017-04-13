Leicester faces UEFA fine for staffer's "improper conduct"

NYON, Switzerland — Leicester faces a UEFA fine for "improper conduct" by a coaching staff member during its Champions League quarterfinal loss at Atletico Madrid.

UEFA says it opened a disciplinary case against Leicester for the behaviour of sports scientist Tom Joel on Wednesday.

Atletico coaches complained to the referee when Joel crossed their technical area to hand an energy drink to a Leicester player. Joel was sent from the dugout to the stands.

UEFA says no date has been set for its disciplinary panel to judge the case.