Leicester faces UEFA fine for staffer's "improper conduct"
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NYON, Switzerland — Leicester faces a UEFA fine for "improper conduct" by a coaching staff member during its Champions League quarterfinal loss at Atletico Madrid.
UEFA says it opened a disciplinary case against Leicester for the
Atletico coaches complained to the referee when Joel crossed their technical area to hand an energy drink to a Leicester player. Joel was sent from the dugout to the stands.
UEFA says no date has been set for its disciplinary panel to judge the case.
Leicester lost the first-leg game 1-0 and hosts the return on Tuesday.