Markus Hannikainen leads Cleveland Monsters past Manitoba Moose 5-4

CLEVELAND — Markus Hannikainen's third-period winner lifted the Cleveland Monsters over the Manitoba Moose 5-4 on Thursday in American Hockey League action.

Dean Kukan and T.J. Tynan had power-play goals for Cleveland (39-28-8), while Alex Broadhurst and Joe Pendenza also found the back of the net. Zac Dalpe had three assists and Anton Forsberg made 32 saves for the win.

Jansen Harkins had back-to-back goals for the Moose (28-37-10), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. JC Lipon and Kyle Connor also scored, while Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots in net.