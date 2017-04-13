Marseille hosts Saint-Etienne in real French derby
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — Forget "Le Classique" and stay tuned for the biggest grudge match in French soccer.
The real French derby pits Marseille and Saint-Etienne, the country's two most decorated clubs, who meet Sunday at the Stade Velodrome.
Known as "Le Classique," the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille only became popular during the 1990's when the arrival of foreign stars such as Rai, Rudi Voeller and George Weah started a strong rivalry heavily promoted by the clubs' respective owners — Bernard Tapie at Marseille and pay TV Canal Plus at PSG.
With Marseille no longer among the
But when it comes to Marseille and Saint-Etienne, the passion remains the same.
Given the high risk of fan trouble in the southern city, local authorities in Marseille have banned Saint-Etienne supporters from attending the game. Saint-Etienne, which has grown a dedicated fan base across the country, rued what it called an "unfair" decision, especially after about 1,000 Marseille supporters were allowed to travel to Geoffroy Guichard Stadium for the corresponding match back in November.
Saint-Etienne — which has 10 league titles to its name, one more than Marseille — dominated French soccer during the 1960s and '70s, with the Mediterranean club becoming one of its strongest rivals after regaining a spot in the top flight in 1966. Marseille finished runner-up behind "Les Verts" in 1970 and won its first title in 23 years ahead of Saint-Etienne in 1971.
Although their rivalry softened eventually with Saint-Etienne's sporting decline, their matchups are always intense. With Saint-Etienne trailing only three points behind sixth-place Marseille and both clubs challenging for European qualification next season, expect this one to be a "Classique."
Marseille, whose ambition is to regain its past
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
U.S. economist who foresaw 2008 housing collapse issues dire warning on Vancouver real estate
-
Sackville woman arrested for impaired driving three times in three weeks
-
Chronicle Herald purchase proof that financial strain claim was a 'fabrication': Union
-
Tall ships sailing into Halifax this summer with big events planned