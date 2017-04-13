OHL Roundup: Petes complete sweep of Frontenacs as goalie Wells scores

KINGSTON, Ont. — Steven Lorentz scored twice, including the winner, as the Peterborough Petes downed the Kingston Frontenacs 6-2 on Thursday to sweep their best-of-seven Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Jonathan Ang had a pair of goals for Peterborough and Christopher Paquette also scored. The goal of the night, however, belonged to goalie Dylan Wells, who put the puck into an empty net with 42 seconds left in the game. He also made 33 saves for the win.

Jason Robertson and Linus Nyman supplied the offence for Kingston and Jeremy Helvig stopped 26-of-30 shots.

The Petes did not score on their four power plays and the Frontenacs were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

KNIGHTS 4 OTTERS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Janne Kuokkanen had goals 31 seconds apart, including the winner, as the Knights reeled off four unanswered goals against Erie in the third period.

Max Jones had the other London goals.

Warren Foegele and Anthony Cirelli built a 2-0 lead for the Otters by the first intermission.

The series is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 in Erie, Pa., on Saturday.

---

STEELHEADS 4 GENERALS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Spencer Watson had a pair of goals as Mississauga held on for a win over the Generals.

Owen Tippett had the eventual winner as the Steelheads nearly coughed up a 4-0 lead. Jacob Cascagnette also scored.

Medric Mercier struck twice on the power play for Oshawa and Mason Kohn also scored as the Generals staged a third-period rally.

Mississauga holds a 3-1 series lead with Game 5 in Oshawa on Saturday.