Pelicans end the season with a 103-100 win over the Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jordan Crawford had 15 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a five-game losing streak with a 103-100 victory over the playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Cheick Diallo had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who finished 34-48 and out of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Shabazz Napier had 25 points for Portland in the loss, which snapped a three-game winning streak. The Blazers, who will face Golden State in the opening round of the playoffs, rested starters Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The Pelicans pulled ahead 94-93 on Diallo's layup with 4:01 left, then stretched the lead on Crawford's jumper and a 3-pointer.

Meyers Leonard closed the gap to 99-95 for the Blazers with a long jumper. Following free throws, Noah Vonleh's hook shot got the Blazers within 101-100.

Quinn Cook made a pair of free throws for New Orleans before Tim Quarterman missed a pair for Portland on the other end to end it.

Portland clinched the eighth and final playoff spot in the West on Sunday, when the Denver Nuggets fell to Oklahoma City. It is the fourth straight season that the Blazers have made the post-season . Portland will open its series against top-seeded Golden State on Sunday afternoon in Oakland. The defending Western Conference champion Warriors defeated the Blazers in the second round last season.

Lillard and McCollum were held out for a second straight game: Portland also sat them on Monday for a 99-98 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, and reserve guard Shabazz Napier scored a career-high 32 points.

Portland also sat forward Al Farouq-Aminu, and reserve guard Allen Crabbe missed a third straight game with foot soreness.

The Pelicans said DeMarcus Cousins (right Achilles) for the fourth straight game and Anthony Davis (left knee) for the third. Coach Alvin Gentry said he's getting minutes for the younger players to put some pressure on them and see how they respond.

Pat Connaughton's 3-pointer gave the Blazers a 33-22 lead early in the second quarter, but the Pelicans took a 47-46 lead late on Alexis Ajinca's dunk. The game was tied at 53 at the break.

Portland went up 64-58 on Jake Layman's 3-pointer, but again the Pelicans came back, knotting the game at 75. Another Layman 3 prevented New Orleans from pulling ahead.

Connaughton's 3-pointer put Portland in front 93-86 in the final period. Connaughton finished with a career-high 19 points.

The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak at home for Portland.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Cousins, traded to New Orleans from Sacramento in February, played in 17 games for the Pelicans and averaged 24.4 points and 12.4 rebounds a game. ... The Pelicans haven't won at Moda Center since 2010.