Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First round
New York 2 Montreal 0
(Rangers lead series 1-0)
Boston 2 Ottawa 1
(Bruins lead series 1-0)
Pittsburgh 3 Columbus 1
(Penguins lead series 1-0)
St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1 (OT)
(Blues leads series 1-0)
San Jose 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)
(Sharks lead series 1-0)
---
AHL
Syracuse 7 Utica 2
Grand Rapids 2 Charlotte 1 (SO)
Albany 6 Hartford 3
Springfield 4 Providence 3
Binghamton 3 Rochester 2 (SO)
Lehigh Valley 2 W-B/Scranton 1 (SO)
Milwaukee 2 Rockford 1
Texas 4 San Antonio 3
Ontario 3 Stockton 2 (OT)
Tucson 2 San Jose 1
San Diego 5 Bakersfield 1
---
NBA
Boston 112 Milwaukee 94
Chicago 112 Brooklyn 73
Dallas 100 Memphis 93
Denver 111 Oklahoma City 105
Houston 123 Minnesota 118
Indiana 104 Atlanta 86
Miami 110 Washington 102
New York 114 Philadelphia 113
Orlando 113 Detroit 109
Toronto 98 Cleveland 83
Utah 101 San Antonio 97
Golden State 109 L.A. Lakers 94
L.A. Clippers 115 Sacramento 95
New Orleans 103 Portland 100
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 5 Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 1
Baltimore 12 Boston 5
Oakland 8 Kansas City 3
Texas 8 L.A. Angels 3
Houston 10 Seattle 5
National League
San Diego 6 Colorado 0
St. Louis 6 Washington 1
Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5 Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 2 Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco 6 Arizona 2
Interleague
Milwaukee 2 Toronto 0
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
AHL
Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
National League
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh at Boston, 2:05 p.m.
---