Timberwolves a disappointment in 1st season under Thibodeau
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — With Tom Thibodeau taking over a roster filled with young talent, the Minnesota Timberwolves finally seemed poised to show real progress toward ending the longest active playoff drought in the league.
Instead, they are headed to the lottery for the 13th straight season after winning just two more games (31) than they did last season. And as young as they are, it still marked a big disappointment for a franchise desperate for success.
In five years as coach of the Chicago Bulls, Thibodeau presided over two regular-season losing streaks of four games, both happening in 2013-14. In his first year as president and coach in Minnesota, the young Wolves had four four-game skids and two six-gamers, including an ugly one to end the season that sapped any sense of momentum going into a crucial summer for the franchise. The Wolves went 3-13 over the final 16 games, including two losses to the Lakers, one to Oklahoma City when the Thunder sat Russell Westbrook, Taj Gibson and Andre Roberson, and one to the free-falling Sacramento Kings at home.
"It's been 13 years of losing," coach Tom Thibodeau said after the season finale in Houston. "I'm sick of it after one."
Thibodeau tried to manage expectations from the start, emphasizing how much work had to be done to
"I came in with eyes wide open," Thibodeau said. "The important thing was to build a foundation and have Andrew and Karl develop a voice. ... The best thing for us was to take the long view. We probably could've added some different type of players. But I think this was the best plan for us."
On the bright side, Towns, Wiggins and Ricky Rubio played extremely well and the Wolves ranked ninth in the league in assists per game while running an
"I feel like we've gotten peoples' attention," Wiggins said. "We play hard every game, play together. We're only getting better."
The downside? They finished the season 26th in the league in defensive rating, Thibodeau's specialty, and lost 22 games in which they held a double-digit lead.
"The challenge becomes how do you speed up the process," he said. "And that comes from the effort you put forth every day, your concentration, your study and then putting everything you have into each and every day. We have some really good young players who have grown and continue to grow. This is a critical summer for us."
Here are some things that stand out as the Wolves head into the summer:
TOWNS' BRILLIANCE
In his second season, the former No. 1 overall pick continued his rapid ascension toward elite status. Over the final 41 games he averaged 28.4 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 59
RUBIO'S FUTURE
After hearing his name surface in trade
THIBS' ADJUSTMENTS
The demanding coach brought a system based on communication, discipline and precision, but the young team struggled to find consistency on the defensive end to help them finish off games. Will Thibodeau make any changes to the way he teaches to try to find a different way to get through to his players? Or were the shortcomings based more on the youth and inexperience of the core?
LAVINE'S RECOVERY
The third-year guard had emerged as a potent 3-point shooter and dynamic playmaker before tearing the ACL in his left knee on Feb. 3. If all goes well in his recovery he should be ready to play near the start of next season, but it may take him some time to recapture the form he showed before the injury.
SUMMERTIME ASSETS
The Wolves enter the summer loaded with assets to improve the roster. They will have roughly $30 million in salary cap space to pursue much-needed veteran help. A coin flip next week will determine if they have the sixth or seventh-best odds in the upcoming draft lottery.
___
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Chronicle Herald purchase proof that financial strain claim was a 'fabrication': Union
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization
-
Bad Boy Furniture ‘proud’ to help nab bad guys in Gehl murder