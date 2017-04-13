Twins have highest draft signing pool at $14.15 million

NEW YORK — The Minnesota Twins will have the largest signing bonus pool in June's amateur draft at $14,156,800.

Cincinnati is next at $13,658,400, the commissioner's office told clubs this week. San Diego is third at $11,839,000, followed by Oakland ($11,407,500), Milwaukee ($10,447,700) and Pittsburgh ($10,135,900).

The lowest pools are St. Louis ($2,176,000), Cleveland ($3,829,000), Colorado ($4,615,700) and Washington ($5,503,500). The Cardinals lost their top draft pick, No. 30 overall, as compensation for signing free agent outfielder Dexter Fowler. Their next two picks, No. 56 and No. 75, were given to Houston by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for the Cardinals' role in hacking the Astros' baseball operations database.

Teams generally draft in reverse order of last year's standings.

As part of baseball's labour contract, the top slot is valued at $7,770,700, down from $9,015,000 last year as part of baseball's new labour contract. No. 2 is worth $7,193,200 and No. 3 $6,668,100.