Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First round

New York 2 Montreal 0

(Rangers lead series 1-0)

Boston 2 Ottawa 1

(Bruins lead series 1-0)

Pittsburgh 3 Columbus 1

(Penguins lead series 1-0)

St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1 (OT)

(Blues leads series 1-0)

San Jose 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

(Sharks lead series 1-0)

---

AHL

Syracuse 7 Utica 2

Grand Rapids 2 Charlotte 1 (SO)

Albany 6 Hartford 3

Springfield 4 Providence 3

Binghamton 3 Rochester 2 (SO)

Lehigh Valley 2 W-B/Scranton 1 (SO)

Milwaukee 2 Rockford 1

Texas 4 San Antonio 3

Ontario 3 Stockton 2 (OT)

Tucson 2 San Jose 1

San Diego 5 Bakersfield 1

---

NBA

Boston 112 Milwaukee 94

Chicago 112 Brooklyn 73

Dallas 100 Memphis 93

Denver 111 Oklahoma City 105

Houston 123 Minnesota 118

Indiana 104 Atlanta 86

Miami 110 Washington 102

New York 114 Philadelphia 113

Orlando 113 Detroit 109

Toronto 98 Cleveland 83

Utah 101 San Antonio 97

Golden State 109 L.A. Lakers 94

L.A. Clippers 115 Sacramento 95

New Orleans 103 Portland 100

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 5 Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 1

Baltimore 12 Boston 5

Oakland 8 Kansas City 3

Texas 8 L.A. Angels 3

Houston 10 Seattle 5

National League

San Diego 6 Colorado 0

St. Louis 6 Washington 1

Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5 Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 2 Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 6 Arizona 2

Interleague

Milwaukee 2 Toronto 0

---

