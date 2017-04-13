WHL Roundup: Dahlstrom lifts Tigers over Hurricanes in OT; series tied 2-2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — John Dahlstrom scored in overtime to complete the Medicine Hat Tigers rally in a 3-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2, with Game 5 in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Friday.

Chad Butcher and Max Gerlach scored in the second and third periods respectively as Medicine Hat came back from a 2-0 deficit. Michael Bullion made 28 saves for the win.

Giorgio Estephan and Egor Babenko had goals in the first period for Lethbridge. Stuart Skinner stopped 56 shots in net.

The Tigers went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Hurricanes were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

ROCKETS 7 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reid Gardiner had back-to-back power-play goals, including the winner, as Kelowna rolled past the Winterhawks.

Calvin Thurkauf also scored twice in the second period as the Rockets took a 3-1 lead in the series. Nick Merkley put away a penalty shot, while Carsen Twarynski and Rodney Southam chipped in as well.

Cody Glass and Caleb Jones both had power-play goals for Portland.