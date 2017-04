Yu Darvish dominates, Texas Rangers pound Angels again, 8-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yu Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and Carlos Gomez hit a leadoff homer in the Texas Rangers' comprehensive 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Nomar Mazara also homered and Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs for the Rangers, who took two of three from their AL West rivals.

Darvish (1-1) struck out 10 and limited the Halos to five singles and two walks, improving to 8-2 in his career against the Angels.

Except for Los Angeles' ninth-inning rally to a 10th-inning victory Tuesday, the Rangers thoroughly dominated the Angels, outscoring them 16-6 in the final two games.