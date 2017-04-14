Baseball Capsules

MIAMI — Travis d'Arnaud led off the 16th inning with a home run, giving him a career-high four hits, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-8 Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

The game was the longest in the five-year history of Marlins Park, took more than 5 1/2 hours and ended well past midnight.

D'Arnaud also had a bases-loaded triple in the second, and teammate Yoenis Cespedes had his second multihomer game in three nights.

D'Arnaud's homer came on the 475th pitch of the night, and the first from Adam Conley (1-1). Marlins relievers retired 13 consecutive batters before the homer.

Miami's Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in the first inning, increasing his RBI total to 16, most in the majors.

Neither team had a runner in scoring position in extra innings until Miami's 15th. Miguel Rojas led off with a single and advanced on a sacrifice but was stranded by Hansel Robles (2-0), who pitched two scoreless innings.

CUBS 4, DODGERS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Brett Anderson beat his former team with five solid innings, centre fielder Albert Almora Jr. made two outstanding catches against the ivy to lead the Cubs past the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Anderson (1-0) won in his Wrigley Field debut for the Cubs. The lefty lowered his ERA to 0.84 through two starts with his new club.

Anderson, the only member of the Cubs without a World Series ring after Wednesday's celebration, allowed three hits but walked four. He stranded seven runners, helped by Almora's defence .

Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell hit long solo home runs, their first of the season. Both came off Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-2).

Rizzo's drive to right field in the first inning opened the scoring and sent a fan's beer all over the bleachers. Russell's homer to left in the fourth landed on Waveland Avenue.

TWINS 11, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman homered for Minnesota, and the Twins took advantage of an uncharacteristically wild outing by Jordan Zimmermann.

Zimmermann (1-1) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking a career-high five. Anibal Sanchez was even worse for the Tigers in relief, allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings and letting two of Zimmermann's runners score on Kepler's three-run homer in the fifth.

Grossman hit a two-run shot in the third, and Sano connected for a three-run homer in the sixth.

Phil Hughes (2-0) allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Justin Haley worked the final 3 1/3 innings to earn his first career save, striking out six.

Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton each hit their first home run of the season for the Tigers.

RANGERS 8, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and Carlos Gomez hit a leadoff homer in Texas' victory over Los Angeles.

Nomar Mazara also homered and Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs to help the Rangers take two of three from their AL West rivals. Darvish (1-1) struck out 10 and limited the Angels to five singles and two walks, improving to 8-2 in his career against the Angels.

Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth for the Angels. Ricky Nolasco (0-2) was the loser.

RED SOX 4, PIRATES 3

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts' RBI single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning, lifting Boston past Pittsburgh in a makeup from a rainout in the opening series.

Boston ended up sweeping Pittsburgh in three games after taking the first two games of the season.

Matt Barnes (2-0) worked one inning of hitless relief, and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his third save. Juan Nicasio (0-2) was the loser. Andrew McCutchen homered for Pittsburgh.

ROYALS 3, ATHLETICS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Vargas carried a shutout into the eighth and Kansas City finally generated some early offence to snap an eight-game skid against the A's.

Vargas (2-0) scattered four hits and a walk over 7 2/3 innings, striking out eight, in his second straight crisp performance. The left-hander only allowed one runner to reach second base in his longest outing since Aug. 13, 2014, when Vargas shut out the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium.

Kelvin Herrera served up a homer to Rajai Davis and a double to Jed Lowrie in the ninth, but bounced back to retire the next three batters and earn his first save.

Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez drove in runs off A's starter Jesse Hahn (0-1) in the first, and Brandon Moss added a lazy sacrifice fly in the third.

YANKEES 3, RAYS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks homered twice, including a go-ahead, two-run drive in the seventh inning, and the Yankees moved above .500 for the first time this season.

Luis Severino (1-0) struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings, including four of his last five batters. The Yankees completed a three-game sweep and won their fourth in a row following a 1-4 start.

Hicks homered in the first off Matt Andriese batting left-handed and connected right-handed against Xavier Cedeno to erase a 2-1 deficit. Ronald Torreyes singled with one out in the seventh off Erasmo Ramirez, and Rays manager Kevin Cash brought in Cedeno (1-1), the only lefty in his bullpen. Jacoby Ellsbury grounded into a forceout, and Hicks sent a changeup into the left-field seats.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Orioles closer Zach Britton escaped a nervy ninth inning and Baltimore handed the Toronto its sixth straight loss.

The Blue Jays, off to a franchise-worst 1-8 start, also lost star slugger Josh Donaldson in the sixth when he aggravated the sore right calf that kept him out of Tuesday's home opener.

Kevin Gausman (1-0) pitched six innings for his first victory in nine career appearances at Rogers Centre.

Britton took over in the ninth and put runners on second and third before holding on for his fourth save by retiring Kevin Pillar on a grounder then getting pinch hitter and former teammate Steve Pearce on a flyball.

Francisco Liriano (0-1) struck out 10 and gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 10, INDIANS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson homered on the game's first pitch, Matt Davidson added a three-run shot in a five-run first inning and Chicago beat slumping Cleveland.

The defending AL champion Indians have lost five of six after sweeping Texas to begin the season and dropped to 4-5.

Anderson hit Josh Tomlin's first pitch onto the porch in left field while Davidson lined a two-out homer to right- centre . Tomlin (0-2) gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Cleveland used five pitchers in the first eight innings, forcing infielder Michael Martinez to work the ninth. Making his first career appearance on the mound, Martinez gave up a single but retired the other three hitters on grounders.

Avisail Garcia was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Anthony Swarzak (1-0) relieved starter Miguel Gonzalez in the fifth and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered, Jimmy Nelson turned in his second straight strong start and Milwaukee snapped Cincinnati's four-game winning streak.

At 5-5, the Brewers reached .500 for the first time since they were last April 15.

Nelson (1-0) gave up one run and five hits in seven innings, striking out five without a walk. Last week against the Cubs, he threw six solid innings.

Nelson also put down a sacrifice bunt in the third that moved runners up to second and third to set up Jonathan Villar's run-scoring groundout and Thames' RBI single.

Bronson Arroyo (0-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings.

ROCKIES 3, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trevor Story hit a two-run homer and five Colorado pitchers combined on a five-hitter.

Colorado starter Jon Gray left with a re-aggravated toe injury after allowing one hit in three scoreless innings. Chris Rusin (1-0) pitched the next 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits. Adam Ottavino got four straight outs, Mike Dunn got one more and Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his sixth straight save this season.

Gray originally hurt the big toe on his left foot during spring training. It was unclear whether he reinjured the toe during this game, and the Rockies did not immediately say whether he'll miss his next start.