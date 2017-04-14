Canada's Isaac Kaay to finish out three-match suspension at Singapore Sevens

SINGAPORE — Canada will be short-staffed for its first two games at the Singapore Sevens this weekend.

Isaac Kaay has two games remaining on a three-match ban handed out last weekend at the Hong Kong Sevens for a late tackle on a Fijian try in the Cup quarter-final. Kay fell on Sevuloni Mocenacagi as he crossed the line to give Fiji a 29-12 win.

Kaay sat out Canada's final 20-19 loss to Argentina in Hong Kong.

The ban means 10th-ranked Canada will be without Kaay for matches against Russia and Hong Kong on Saturday in Singapore. He will be eligible to return for the final pool game against Fiji.

The suspension moves Tevaughn Campbell closer to possible action. The Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back, who has no sevens experience, is on the trip to learn about the game.

But given Kaay's suspension, he could be called on in event of an injury for the first two games.