Comrie stops 30 shots for third shutout as AHL Moose blank Monsters

CLEVELAND — Eric Comrie stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Manitoba Moose closed out their American Hockey League regular season with a 1-0 shut out over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday.

Things got chippy midway through the second, leading to game misconducts for Manitoba coach Pascal Vincent and Moose winger Darren Kramer. Kramer was ejected for fighting off the playing surface as he tossed punches from his team bench. Meanwhile, Vincent was ejected on the same play for abuse of the official.