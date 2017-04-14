Sports

Influential Toronto FC defender Drew Moor sidelined by irregular heartbeat

Toronto FC will be without veteran defender Drew Moor for Saturday's match against Columbus Crew SC.

The MLS team says a medical exam following training this week showed a cardiac arrhythmia — or irregular heartbeat.

The team said in a statement that further testing is needed "to determine diagnosis and management."

Moor will not travel with the to Columbus "as a precaution."

The 33-year-old Texan has anchored the Toronto defence since joining the club prior to the 2016 season as a free agent from Colorado.

 

 

 

 

 

