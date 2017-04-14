Jets CB Nick Marshall suspended 4 games by NFL
NEW YORK — Cornerback Nick Marshall of the New York Jets has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers.
A college quarterback at Auburn, Marshall was converted to cornerback by Jacksonville in 2015. He joined the Jets last season and has mostly been used as a kick returner.
