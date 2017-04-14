Sports

Marlins and Mets play longest game ever at Marlins Park

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins and New York Mets are playing the longest game in the five-year history of Marlins Park.

With the hour past midnight early Friday, the game went into the 16th inning at 8-all. Neither team had scored since the eighth inning, and the crowd of 23,192 had dwindled to a few thousand.

There was plenty of scoring early. Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in the first for Miami, and Yoenis Cespedes had his second multihomer game in three nights for the Mets.

