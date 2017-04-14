Murphy's RBI double in 10th lifts Nationals over Phils 3-2

WASHINGTON — Daniel Murphy delivered on a day when his bobbleheads were given out to fans, doubling home Bryce Harper in the 10th inning to send the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Friday.

The Phillies lost their fourth in a row. They took two of three from the Nationals in Philadelphia last weekend.

Harper opened the 10th with a single off Jeanmar Gomez. Murphy hit an opposite-field double to left and Harper came around to easily beat the throw.