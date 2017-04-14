OHL Roundup: Palmu scores, Attack beat Greyhounds for 3-2 series lead

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Petrus Palmu's goal late in the third period stood as the winner and the Owen Sound Attack moved within a win of advancing in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs by beating the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Friday.

Chase Campbell and Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist apiece for the Attack, who took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series. Kevin Hancock also scored.

Jack Kopacka led Sault Ste. Marie with a goal and a helper and Zachary Senyshyn and Boris Katchouk also scored.