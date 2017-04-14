Padres reinstate Sanchez from DL, recall Quackenbush

ATLANTA — The San Diego Padres have reinstated catcher Hector Sanchez from the seven-day concussion disabled list and recalled right-hander Kevin Quackenbush from Triple-A El Paso.

Sanchez, who is expected to share time with Austin Hedges and Luis Torrens, and Quackenbush are with the team for Friday night's game at Atlanta. Sanchez started and left a game at the Dodgers on April 6 after taking a foul ball off his face mask.