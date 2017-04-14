Raptors' Tucker latest flu/cold victim, sent home from Friday's practice

Toronto sent P.J. Tucker home from practice on Friday, the latest victim of the cold or flu bug that's been making its way through the Raptors roster.

"It's going through," Casey said after Friday's practice at Biosteel Centre. "P.J.'s a little under the weather, we sent him home so he wouldn't contaminate everyone else. He'll be good to go (Saturday)."

Kyle Lowry had been feeling under the weather on Thursday, while DeMar DeRozan was ill last week.

"I think (DeRozan) probably gave it to P.J. and Kyle. Nobody else," Casey said. "It's nothing serious, I don't think. Just a little under the weather, achy but they're fine.

"At this time of year, there's nobody 100 per cent I don't think."

Casey sucked on a cough drop while he spoke with the media, but said he was suffering from seasonal allergies.